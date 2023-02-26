April 17, 1935 - Feb. 22, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Joseph Kapp, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rita Kapp (nee Stimmer); children: Greg (Barbara) Kapp, Peggie (Rick) Peterson, Mary (Paul) Waisnora and Jeffrey J. (Lynn) Kapp; grandchildren: Adam Peterson, Katie Buhts (nee Peterson), Matthew Kapp, Christopher Kapp, Jake Peterson, Ben Waisnora and Jeffrey B. Kapp; and eight great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Ora C. and Hilda E. Kapp; brothers: Bernard Kapp, Ronald Kapp and Charles Kapp; and sister, Lorraine Felmlee (nee Kapp).

Robert was a manufacturing executive for 23 years and an entrepreneur and business owner for 35 years. He was a member of the Indiana State Lawn Care Association and Midwest Regional Turf Foundation. Robert was Commissioner of the Munster Police Department, a member of the Munster Board of Zoning Appeals, Munster Republican Precinct Committeeman, Cubmaster and President of White Oak Association. He was also an avid golfer.

Private services will be held for Robert's family. Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to God's Groceries- St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN.

