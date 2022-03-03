March 4, 1936 - March 1, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Robert Joseph Samansky, age 85, of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1936 in Gary, IN to George and Anna (Duca) Samansky.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diane (Yates) Samansky; son, Robert Samansky (Carrie); daughter, Vicki Clarke; brother, Richard (Andrea) Samansky; grandchildren: Alex Samansky, Christy Hawkins, Eleni Procopi, George Procopi, Robert Procopi and Anthony Procopi; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Samansky and grandson, Pete Procopi.

Robert retired from U.S. Steel and he and Diane were former owners of the Port Tavern. He was a member of Portage American Legion. Robert enjoyed crafting and woodworking and was an avid Notre Dame fan. He also enjoyed his weekly breakfast get together at Paragon with his former co-workers.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.