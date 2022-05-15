June 4, 1970 - May 1, 2022

GARY - Robert Joseph Terek, lovingly referred to as "Rob" or "Bobber" by close family and friends, passed after a brave battle with health complications, on May 1, 2022.

Rob was born on June 4, 1970, to James Terek and Vicky (Peck) Manley in Gary, IN. He graduated high school from Hebron High School in 1989 and served briefly in the US Marine Corps. From there he found his passion in culinary school and created a food condiment business.

Rob was a devoted and loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all.

He was known for his love of cooking and preparing meals for his family and friends. Famous for his love of spice, international flavors, and use of quality ingredients, his cult-favorite products were prepared with love and pride. He was a caretaker to many, but most proudly he was a supportive and doting husband to his soulmate, Jo. He was a super fan of Iron Maiden & Rush, and he proudly showed anyone his colorful tattoos depicting the stories of their music. His passions also included fishing for walleye, muskie, and bass, spending time with his friends and family, reading National Geographic and other non-fiction books, his countless dog companions, and his little black kitty cat, Keanu.

Rob was the keeper of useless knowledge and a talented storyteller. His wit, humor, kindness, and compassion will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Rob is preceded in death by his parents: James Terek and Vicky (Peck) Manley.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joanne (Pumnea) Terek; and siblings: Michael (Laura) Terek (Schererville, IN), Laura (Matt) Cler (Carmel, IN); and his stepbrother, Ronald G. Mokol (Johnson City, NY). His stepfather, Ron Mokol (Johnson City, NY). His sons: Nicholas Terek Lane, and Ian Terek Lane; and his stepson, Mathew (Natalie) Anderson (Babcock Ranch, FL); his grandchildren: Makena and Mathew Anderson; and several beloved cousins; nieces; and nephews.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on May 28, 2022, at Innsbrook Country Club from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.