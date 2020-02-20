CALUMET TOWNSHIP - Robert Joseph, 96, of Calumet Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his family during his last few days.

He was born on November 23, 1923, in Gary, IN, the son of Assyrian immigrants. He attended Emerson High School, where he played tackle on the Norseman football team. Bob continued his education at Indiana University, where he earned a bachelors of science degree and was a member of the 1945 Big 10 Championship football team.

After graduation, Bob commenced a teaching career at Calumet High School, the beginning of more than 50 years of service to the Calumet Township Schools. He met his wife Mabel, a fellow teacher, at Calumet. In 1957, Bob started the Calumet High School football program from scratch and served as its coach for 11 seasons. He went on to become an administrator, serving as assistant principal for Lake Ridge Junior High School and principal for Calumet High School. After Bob retired, he was elected to the Lake Ridge School Board, where he served for twelve years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}