PORTAGE, IN - Robert "Josh" R. Korwek, age 94, of Portage, formerly of Dyer, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Robert is survived by his loving daughters: Tina Olton, Audrey (Olton) Minglin, Lori Korwek Thomas, all of Chicago, IL; precious grandchild Gabrielle Thomas; brother Jerry (Janice) Korwek, of Highland, IN; nieces and nephews including dear nieces: Karen Cumbee, Kathy Korwek; and nephew Jerome "Robby" Korwek. Preceded in death by his parents Leo and Theresa (nee Springer) Korwek; and brothers Fred and Ray Korwek.

Robert grew up in Tolleston and was a 1945 graduate of Tolleston High School. He served on the class reunion committee. Robert proudly served in the Army during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post 270. He was a past Commander and past first district Vice Commander. Robert retired from Budd Co. Production Planning Division, formerly of Gary. He was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. Robert loved to fish, travel, and read about Civil War history and facts.