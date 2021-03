CROWN POINT, IN - Robert K. Huish, age 61, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday March 16, 2021.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. For complete obituary refer to www.burnsfuneral.com.