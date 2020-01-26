VALPARAISO, IN - Robert K. Scott, Jr., 60 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born April 1, 1959 in Knox to Robert K. and Bertha (Cassady) Scott, Sr. Bob graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Advertising. He made his career with United Way in Porter, Lake, and St. Joe counties for almost 30 years. Bob was a past member of Kiwanis, and volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed fly fishing, listening to and collecting music, bird watching, and studying Civil War material. Bob was a talkative, friendly, and caring man, who cherished time spent with his grandbabies. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed.