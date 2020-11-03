VALPARAIRSO, IN - Robert L. Babcock, Sr., 91, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born June 18, 1929 in Hammond to James and Nina (Smith) Babcock. Robert graduated from Hammond High School in 1948 where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball, receiving multiple scholarship offers before accepting a football and basketball offer to attend Valparaiso University. He then served proudly with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 - 54. Robert began his career as a masonry contractor before becoming the Business Agent/Manager for Bricklayers Local #6 covering Indiana and Kentucky, for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. The family's athletic prowess is traced to Robert's father, James who was inducted into the Rensselaer Hall of Fame for his football exploits and subsequent play at Notre Dame. Fishing and hunting trips were eagerly anticipated in Robert's younger years,