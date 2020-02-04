MUNSTER, IN - Robert L. Brandfon, age 88 of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fierer; children: Andrea Patino-Brandfon and Thea (David) Sullivan; step children: Emily Nozick and David (Aida) Nozick; grandchildren: Ginger and Phinneas Sullivan; and sister, Winifred (Edwin) Joseph. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Ruth Brandfon; and brother, William (Lillian) Brandfon.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment followed at Kneseth Israel Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation was on Monday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

After obtaining his PhD. at Harvard, Robert taught American History at Oberlin, MIT, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and for 35 years, at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. In retirement he taught many classes to all age groups. Robert had a passion for learning; He studied and spent many of his waking hours reading history and immersed in Judaic studies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Mazon or the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana (designated for the food pantry). www.kishfuneralhome.net