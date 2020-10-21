 Skip to main content
Robert L. Campion

CROWN POINT, IN — Robert L. Campion, 99, of Crown Point, IN , passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Crown Point. Robert is survived by his son, Scott Campion, of Valparaiso, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean; son, Tom Campion; and parents, Harry and Nellie Campion.

Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. He was a World War II Army veteran. Robert taught Chemistry and Physics at Prairie State College, was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was an AARP Tax Volunteer.

Private funeral services entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Donations may be given in Robert's name to First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. Visit Robert's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

