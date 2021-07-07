 Skip to main content
May 2, 1933 — July 5, 2021

HOBART, IN — Robert L. Claussen, age 88, of Hobart passed away Monday July 5, 2021 in the Valparaiso Life Care and Rehab Center. Bob was born May 2, 1933 in Hobart, Indiana to the late Claude and Hulda (Weimuth) Claussen. Robert was a Veteran of the US Army. He worked for NIPSCO, Boyd Construction and NAPA Auto Parts. He was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church.

He is survived by three sons: Dennis Ray (Linda) Claussen, Matthew Claussen, and Jeffrey (Nada) Claussen; a daughter, Sandra Michelle (Nick) Grynovich; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by and his wife Ellen, his parents, and two brothers, Jim and Roy.

A Private Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date.

