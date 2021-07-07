HOBART, IN — Robert L. Claussen, age 88, of Hobart passed away Monday July 5, 2021 in the Valparaiso Life Care and Rehab Center. Bob was born May 2, 1933 in Hobart, Indiana to the late Claude and Hulda (Weimuth) Claussen. Robert was a Veteran of the US Army. He worked for NIPSCO, Boyd Construction and NAPA Auto Parts. He was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church.