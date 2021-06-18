 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert L. Crossman

Robert L. Crossman

Robert L. Crossman

Robert L. Crossman

May 3, 1939 — June 11, 2021

Former Griffith, IN and Anchorage, AK resident, Robert L. Crossman passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Born May 3, 1939, in Georgetown, IL, Bob was a proud Air Force veteran and spent over 30 years in Anchorage, Alaska. He married Carole Thrall in July 2001. They had a lot of fun together, and enjoyed spending time with Carole's grandchildren. Bob loved making the family laugh and was happy to tell stories about his time in Alaska and in the military.

A visitation for Bob will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Bocken Funeral Home in Hammond, IN at 10:30 a.m. and the memorial service will follow, at 12:30 p.m. Internment will be at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home in Schererville, IN following the service.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts