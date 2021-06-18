Robert L. Crossman

May 3, 1939 — June 11, 2021

Former Griffith, IN and Anchorage, AK resident, Robert L. Crossman passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Born May 3, 1939, in Georgetown, IL, Bob was a proud Air Force veteran and spent over 30 years in Anchorage, Alaska. He married Carole Thrall in July 2001. They had a lot of fun together, and enjoyed spending time with Carole's grandchildren. Bob loved making the family laugh and was happy to tell stories about his time in Alaska and in the military.

A visitation for Bob will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Bocken Funeral Home in Hammond, IN at 10:30 a.m. and the memorial service will follow, at 12:30 p.m. Internment will be at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home in Schererville, IN following the service.