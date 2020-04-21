× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert L. Davis, age 96, of Crown Point, formerly of Hobart, IN passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Robert is survived by his daughter, Joni (Gene) Fuller; granddaughters: Jaclyn (Ken) Goad, Candace (Brian) Balas and Shannon (Chris) Bolinger; great-grandchildren: Leah Goad, Megan and Brandon Balas, and Grace Bolinger. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie; parents: Lee and Bertha Davis; and brothers: Ronald and Donald.

Robert proudly served in the 71st Infantry Battalion of the Army from February 1943 to April 1946. He worked for U.S. Steel for 41 years as a crane operator. Robert enjoyed playing his guitar and card games; but his greatest love was spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, arrangements for Private Services with immediate family only, have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Robert will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. You may share a message or view Robert's video tribute at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.