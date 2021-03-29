Robert L. Gordon Sr.

April 21, 1944 - March 26, 2021

VINCENNES, IN - Robert Lee Gordon, age 76, of Vincennes, IN previously of Hobart, IN, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born in Batchtown, IL on April 21, 1944.

Robert L. Gordon, "Bob", also known as Papa, is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gloria Jean Gordon; his children: Sharon (Doug) Latham of Hammond, IN, Susan (Chuck) Jett Of Hammond, IN, Robert (Cheryl) Gordon Jr. of Dyer, IN, Paul Gordon of Valparaiso, IN, James (Catherine) Gordon of Prairieville, LA; and 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Gordon and Thelma Jones, brother, James Gordon, sisters: Diane Smith and Rose McCloud, and grandson, Kyle Gordon.

Bob met his wife at Jim's-Drive-In, and married that same year on December 23, 1967. Bob served his country in the U.S army, serving two tours in Vietnam. While in the service, he achieved the rank of E-5 and was honorably discharged. He worked as a car salesman most of his adult working life including managing two dealerships until retirement and enjoyed his trade.