VALPARAISO, IN - Robert L. Herring passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. He served the citizens of Porter County for 32 years. Joining the Sheriff's Department in 1975, Robert rose through the ranks as a Sergeant, Detective, Lieutenant, Captain, and finally was appointed as Chief Deputy (Second in Command) under Sheriff Larry Dembinski. Robert made an unsuccessful run for Sheriff prior to retiring in 2007.

He is preceded in death by his father, Owen and his mother, Doralene. Survived by his wife, Susan of Valparaiso; sister, Diane and husband, Victor Nordlund of Valparaiso; brother, Randall and wife, Linda of Elkhart; his daughter, Laura Herring of Texas; sons: Chad and Scott Herring of Florida; granddaughter, Brianna and husband, Colton Capps of Texas; and great-granddaughter, Emersyn Capps.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, with funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m., Father James Greanias officiating. Private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal shelter, ASPCA, or the Disabled Veterans.