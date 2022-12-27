 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert L. "Lil Bob" Warner Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Robert L. Warner Jr., "Lil Bob", age 71, of East Chicago passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at home.

Survivors: two daughters, Traceen Warner and Stacey Warner; two grandchildren, Jacquel & Jaden; three sisters, Tundia Warner, Patricia Florence and Joy Lynn Warner; special friends, Margaret Hayes and Sean Woods, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Dorothy and Robert L. Warner, Sr.

Mr. Warner was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Warner family during their time of loss.

