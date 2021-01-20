Robert L. Matthews "Bobby"

Robert L. 'Bobby' Matthews

HAMMOND, IN — Robert L. "Bobby" Matthews, 81, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away January 14, 2021, at home.

He leaves to mourn, his children: Robert Matthews Jr., Tony (Leslie) Matthews, Sylvia Matthews and Robert (Brionna) Green; one sister, Betty Richardson; nieces, Lydia (Stan) Peterson and Angelia Ward; favorite grandson, Kenneth (Toya) Matthews; and favorite cousin, Maggie Browder. Bobby leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all who dearly loved him.

There will be no visitation or funeral services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Matthews family during their time of loss.