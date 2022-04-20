June 7, 1957 - April 14, 2022

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Robert L. "Rob" Ott, 64, of New Buffalo, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2022 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City.

Rob was born June 7, 1957, in Wamego, Kansas to Louis and Jo (Bailey) Ott. He graduated from Lake Central High School in St. John, IN in 1975. Rob worked as a Corporate Safety Director at Rieth-Riley Construction for 20 years before his retirement. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time on the water with his boat. Rob liked to go hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Rob is survived by his son, Nate (Lindsey) Ott; grandchildren: Jackson and Hayes Ott; brother, Rusty (Liz) Ott; fiance, Jacquelyn Termaat; Jacquelyn's daughters: Janine Skala and Julie O'Connell and granddaughters: Tessa, Tori, Ally, Grace and Lacey, all who Rob loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Mary Katherine Ott.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m.Central) at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, with Pastor Jeff Dryden officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) until the time of service at the funeral home. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.