April 27, 1933 - March 17, 2023

HEBRON, IN - Robert L. Young, "Bob", age 89, a longtime resident of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Edith Young (nee Gilson); sons: Michael Young, Scott (Vonda) Young; daughter-in-law, Carey Young; seven grandchildren: Nicholas (Stacey), Brandon (Melissa), Kevin, Zachary, Taylor, Jacob & Sydney Young; four great-grandchildren: Adelyn, Allison, Bryce and Evan Young; brother, Les (Colleen) Young; two sisters: Sue (John) Keith and Charlotte (Don) Miller; his nieces, nephews and many good friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, David; brother, Vernon; and parents: George and Laura Young.

Bob was born and raised in Kouts in 1933. He was a graduate of Kouts High School, Class of 1951. Bob worked at various Pontiac dealers in Valparaiso, then was a salesman for Landgrebe in Valparaiso and Wiers International Trucks in Plymouth. He also served many years with the Porter Township School System as custodian, bus driver and bus aide for First Student until February of 2023. Bob was a longtime faithful and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. He married his sweetheart, Edith Gilson, on September 19, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church and they raised their family together. Bob also belonged to Moose Lodge #1357 in Valparaiso. He loved gardening, farming, watching sports and being with his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St. Hebron, IN 46341, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 N. Washington St., Valparaiso, IN 46383, with visitation one hour prior to service. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Leitzke officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bob's name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso or the charity of your choice.

Visit Bob's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.