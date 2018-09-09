HIGHLAND, IN - Robert L. Zondor, 80, of Highland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 7, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Janet. Loving father of Ann Hentschel, Robert (Brenda) Zondor, Janet (Joel) Mathews, Linda Zondor, Kelli (John) Rowady and Cami (Stacy) Bond. Proud grandfather of Colin, Caitlin, Evan and Michael Zondor, Jared and Ryan Mathews, Elliot and Hanna Hentschel, Alex and Jackie Rowady, Madeline and Mia Bond; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Susan Zondor; brother, John Zondor and sister, Helen Gobis.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 12:00 pm at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Share Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated.
In addition to Bob's love and adoration for his family, he was an avid Cub's fan. A Season ticket holder for 30 years, in his retirement he proudly supported the team as an Ambassador at Wrigley Field. www.kishfuneralhome.net