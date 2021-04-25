 Skip to main content
Robert Lawton Westfall, Jr.

LYNWOOD, IL - Robert Lawton Westfall, Jr., passed away April 22, 2021, age 73, late of Lynwood. Beloved husband of Susan Westfall (nee Griffin). Dear father of Stephanie (Timothy) Detmar, Samantha Westfall and Robert (Amy) Westfall. Cherished grandfather of Tiffany and Emily Detmar, Ryan and Shawn Westfall. Loving brother of the late Karen Westfall.

Robert was an avid golfer and fisherman. U.S. Army Viet Nam veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Member of Disabled American Veterans and Thornton Post 1070 A.L. Chairman of the Village of Lynwood Zoning Board.

Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Tuesday April 27 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Prayers Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Kieran Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery.

www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.

