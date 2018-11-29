VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Lee Carriedo Sr., age 82, of Valparaiso, passed away November 28, 2018. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Federal Mogul after 52 years. Robert loved doing woodwork and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Carriedo; brother, Edward Carriedo; sister, Margaret Brooks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years-Yvonne; son, Robert Lee Carriedo, Jr.; daughter-Linda (Denny) Claussen; four grandchildren, Amie (Cody) Hollan, Jeramie (Natalie) Claussen, Sara (Eric) Brown, Maegan (Nick) Kello; three great grandchildren, Maylee, Evelyn and Gavin; sister, Gloria Smith; many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Donations may be made to the Hobart Humane Society.