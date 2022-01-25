Mar. 11, 1928 - Jan. 22, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Lee Smith, 93 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born March 11, 1928 in Valparaiso to the late Opal I. and Margaret D. (Goldsmith) Smith. Robert retired from Indiana General, where he worked for 38 years. He was a past president of the 25 year club for Indiana General. Robert enjoyed gardening, collecting and refurbishing antiques, and collecting Indian relics.

On October 27, 1946 in Chesterton, Robert married Eileen M. Johnson who preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Mike) Smolios; daughter-in-law, Teresa Smith; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sons: Michael and Donald Smith; three sisters, and one brother.

Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.