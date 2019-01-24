CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Lee Wadsworth, Crown Point, left his loving family on his 81st birthday, Sunday, January 20, 2019. Bob grew up in Dixon, IL, moved to Evanston, IL for High School and attended both University of IL and Northwestern University. He managed Berry Tire Co in Blue Island, IL until he launched his business, Innovative Energy, in 1990. He is a past president of Reflective Insulation Manufacturers Association, International.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary(Gratz); two sisters, Lou Crosby and Sue (Ross) Olmos; daughters, Laura (John) Mellon, Whitney (Jonathon) Hagarbome, and Amanda Wadsworth; grandchildren, Jacob Castellanos, Liam Mellon, Mallory Mellon, and Abby Woods; great grandchildren, Maximus and Stella Hagarbome, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and foster children. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Amy and Leslie Wadsworth; twin brother, Roger; and daughter, Carol Castellanos.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A private celebration of life will be held on Memorial Day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Quantum Learning Network (learningforum.org) to fund Super Camp Scholarships. www.burnsfuneral.com