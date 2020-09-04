× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Livengood

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Robert Livengood 75, of Cedar Lake, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Leah) Livengood, of Covington, IN; Cynthia (Mitchell) Zakula, of Lowell, and John (Marie) Livengood of AZ; nieces, Angela (Patrick) Doornbos, Lynda Livengood, Brandi (Dave) Stannert, Leah Hayman, Sarah (Matt) Stegall and Karin (Kevin) Haynes; nephews, Richard and Phillip (Sarah) Livengood and Ray (Alina) Haake; great-nieces and nephews, Tiffany Wireman, Brandon Livengood, Ashlee, Kayla, Nathan and Madalyn Simpkins, Lillian Stannert, Phillip, Nathan, Lindsey and Erin Hayman, Maddison, Kaiya, Railey and Lainsley Stegall, Fellicia Fife, MaKenna and Kaleb Haynes, Autumn, Mackenzie and Ashlynn Livengood, Emily, Anna, Ella and Ava Livengood, Hannah Haake, Robert Kelley, Anthony Marino; as well as several great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother Merle Smith; niece, Kristen Livengood; great-nephew, Nathan Fife.

Bob was a retired Boilermaker with Local #374, an INDY Car enthusiast, had been a member of Community Bible Church and attended Faith Bible Church. Bob was loved by everyone who knew him, so close to all of his family that he knew all of their birthdays. He will be missed by so many.