Robert M. Andrade

CRETE, IL - Robert Mark Andrade, born January 10, 1957 went to be in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 24, 2020. Son of Pauline Andrade of Crown Point, IN and the late John A. Andrade. Brother to Vincent (Sharon) of Dyer, IN, David (Marie) of Lake Geneva, WI, Richard (Joan) Reston, VA, and Susan (Edward) Bakowski of Crown Point, IN. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Robert was a longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, IL. Robert was autistic and physically challenged but he never let these limitations prevent him from what he enjoyed in life. He was an avid Chicago sports fan of the Cubs, DA Bears, White Sox, Bulls and Black Hawks. With his family he was able to go to the Rose Bowl, Hula Bowl, MLB All-Star Game, NFL playoff game, and see Walter Payton achieve his 10,000 yards rushing. His ability to recite sports statistics and history amazed friends and family. Besides being a Chicago sports fan, Roberts was also a devoted Three Stooges and Marx Brothers fan.