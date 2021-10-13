 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert M. Galocy

Robert M. Galocy

Robert M. Galocy

Robert M. Galocy

Dec. 30, 1938 — Oct. 13, 2017

FOREVER REMEMBERED, FOREVER MISSED ... DAD

He never looked for praises, he was never one to boast, he just went quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken, his words were very few and most of the times his worries went unspoken too.

He was there….

A firm foundation through all the storms of life, a sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to, when times were good or bad, one of our greatest blessings, the man we called Dad!

My #1 Fan.

Happy 4th Anniversary in Heaven Dad!

With Love from the Galocy Family

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts