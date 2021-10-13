Robert M. Galocy
Dec. 30, 1938 — Oct. 13, 2017
FOREVER REMEMBERED, FOREVER MISSED ... DAD
He never looked for praises, he was never one to boast, he just went quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken, his words were very few and most of the times his worries went unspoken too.
He was there….
A firm foundation through all the storms of life, a sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to, when times were good or bad, one of our greatest blessings, the man we called Dad!
My #1 Fan.
Happy 4th Anniversary in Heaven Dad!
With Love from the Galocy Family