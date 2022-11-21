GRIFFITH, IN - Robert M. Riese age 75 ("Bingo Bob" "2 Speed" or "Wheelie Bob") of Griffith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Nancy; children Jennifer (Larry) Atkins, Kevin (Kris) Riese, and Daniel Riese; grandchildren: Austin, Noah, Faith, and Sam; his siblings: John (Margaret) Riese, Jim (Linda) Riese, Michael (Patricia) Riese, Marcia (Arthur) Jones, Annette (David) Hall, Peter (Linda) Riese, and Eleanor (Steven) Stanley; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Amelia (Koleff) Riese; brothers: Leonard and Edward; and by his granddaughter, Francheska.

Robert was a man with a joyful and caring heart who loved spending time with his family and friends. He retired from Inland Steel after 32 years. From when he was a teenager, he worked at Sauzer's Kiddieland and Sauzer's Waffle Shop until their closing. Robert was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith where he was active in the Knights of Columbus, as well as the Western Days Festival volunteering at the table games. He volunteered with Toys for Tots every year. His passion was racing as a racer, crew member, and spectator at US 41 and Rt 30 Drag Strips, as well as Illiana Motor Speedway. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Toys for Tots. For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com