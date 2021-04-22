 Skip to main content
Robert Mark "Uncle Bob" Mulhern

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Mark Mulhern "Uncle Bob", age 40, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. Bob was a true outdoorsman who loved skiing, kayaking, disc golf, and riding motorcycles. But his one true love was playing with his niece and nephew. He was Uncle Bob to all children.

Bob was preceded in death by both of his grandfathers: Edward Mulhern, Ernie Huffman, and his uncle, Jim Mulhern.

Bob is survived by his father Mark (Michelle) Mulhern: mother Joan (Rick Nance) Mulhern, brothers: Joseph (Julie) Mulhern, Patrick Mulhern; nephew Camden Mulhern; niece Zoe Mulhern; grandmothers: Cecilia Mulhern, Lorraine Huffman; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a time of sharing at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bob Mulhern Memorial Fund, which has been setup at Centier Bank. www.burnsfuneral.com

