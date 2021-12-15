Robert Martin Beckmann

Mar. 20, 1946 — Dec. 10, 2021

McKINNEY, TX — Robert fell asleep in Jesus at the age of 75 years, December 10, 2021, and rests in His arms to await the resurrection of the dead. Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord.

Robert Martin Beckmann was born in Dallas, Texas to his parents Robert H. Beckmann and Ingeborg Ruth Radloff. He is survived by his wife, Sarah of McKinney, Texas, his loving daughter Jennifer, and son-in-law (Joshua) DeVore of Chula Vista, CA; two loving grandsons: Nathan Hansen of Portland, TN and Tyson Hansen of Burnsville, MN; his sisters-in-law: DeEtte (Anthony) Wirtz-Lake Station, IN, Frances (Joseph) Plemich-Gary, WVA, and Evelyn Bays of Crown Point, IN.

Bob was a loving father and grandfather with a unique sense of humor that touched all who met him.

Friends may visit on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.