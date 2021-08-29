 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Martinez

Robert Martinez

Robert Martinez

HAMMOND, IN - Robert Martinez, age 65, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 20, 2021, after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra "Debbie". Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Juan S. and Maria Teresa (nee Flores) Martinez; and his brother, Jose Rene Montano. He is survived by his siblings: Diego Montano, Sandra L. (Ernesto) Velasco, Sonia Hernandez, Juan (Maria) Martinez, Rodolfo Martinez, Mary Ann (Joseph) Castro, and Eduardo (Tierza) Martinez; special sister in law, Sharon (fiance Eugene Howard) Gamblin; and many nieces and nephews.

According to his wishes, a private cremation was held. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date.

Robert was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a former employee of Southern Electric, Gary Electric, and Calumet Armature. He loved music, especially his Rock and Roll. Robert was a drummer with various bands over the years, playing since he was nine years old. He was affectionally known as "Boom Boom". Robert will be dearly missed.

Arrangement by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts