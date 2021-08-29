HAMMOND, IN - Robert Martinez, age 65, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 20, 2021, after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra "Debbie". Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Juan S. and Maria Teresa (nee Flores) Martinez; and his brother, Jose Rene Montano. He is survived by his siblings: Diego Montano, Sandra L. (Ernesto) Velasco, Sonia Hernandez, Juan (Maria) Martinez, Rodolfo Martinez, Mary Ann (Joseph) Castro, and Eduardo (Tierza) Martinez; special sister in law, Sharon (fiance Eugene Howard) Gamblin; and many nieces and nephews.

According to his wishes, a private cremation was held. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date.

Robert was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a former employee of Southern Electric, Gary Electric, and Calumet Armature. He loved music, especially his Rock and Roll. Robert was a drummer with various bands over the years, playing since he was nine years old. He was affectionally known as "Boom Boom". Robert will be dearly missed.

