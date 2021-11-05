Robert Massack (nee Habell)

Roberta Massack (nee Habell)

LOWELL, IN — Roberta Massack (nee Habell), 81, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She is survived by her husband, John; children: Diane (Chuck) White and Gregory; grandchildren: Christopher (Alaina), Kyle (Amber), and Lyndsey White and three great-grandchildren; siblings: David (Karen) Habell, Pete (Danelle) Habell, and Loris (Robin) Habell-Hill; numerous nieces and nephews, including God daughter, Anne Marie Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anne Marie Habell; grandson, Charles Joseph "CJ" White, III; siblings: Justine, Robert, Pam, Matt and Bryan.

Roberta was a Teacher with the School City of Hammond for over 25 years. She loved travelling, doll collecting, spending time with her family, and had a love for animals.

Private Services through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATON SERVICES, Lowell, with Private Burial in Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Humane Society of NW Indiana, humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org. www.sheetsfuneral.com