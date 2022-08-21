Robert McClelland

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert McClelland, age 68, late of Cedar Lake, IN and formerly of Alsip, IL, passed away August 13, 2022.

Beloved husband of Jodie (nee Ruzich) for 29 years. Loving father of Robert and William McClelland. Dearest son of the late Robert and Betty McClelland. Dearest brother of Margaret (late Joseph) Stevens and Patricia (George) Wallies. Dear brother-in-law of William (Janice) Ruzich, Kimberly (Daniel) Vukobratovich, and Steve (Gina) Ruzich. Fun-loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Bob was the owner of Spanky's Bar & Grill in Dyer, IN and enjoyed an illustrious career in softball, including being inducted into the Chicago 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel and Crematory. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com