LOWELL, IN - Robert Mehorczyk, 67, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; children: Robert Jr (Jennifer) and Brittany; grandchildren, Savannah, Gianna, Caleb, Titus and Lukas; mother, Lois; siblings: John, Karyn, Joann, Jody (Tom), Joseph Jr. (Allison); nephews: Matthew and Thomas; preceded in death by his father, Joseph. Robert was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and son; he will be missed by all of his family and so many of his friends.

Visitation, Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 7:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Cremation will follow services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com

