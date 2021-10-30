Robert Michael Reid

April 13, 1951 - Oct. 26, 2021

ROCKVILLE, IN - Robert Michael Reid, 70 of Rockville and formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was born April 13, 1951 in Royal Oak, MI and was the son of William N. and Grace E. (Erickson) Reid, Jr. Bob retired on April 1, 2019, working for over 35 years as a branch manger in contract security. He enjoyed fishing and loved woodcarving, making wooden spoons and spatulas to sell at local festivals.

On September 5, 1987 in Wheeler, Bob married Sharon Kay Hardesty who survives along with his children, Nicole M. Miller and Robert C. (Tara M.) Reid; grandchildren, Marisa Miller and Luke and Brock Reid; and sisters, Judy McClellan and Donna Kilby; and nephew, Edward Edgington. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lily M. Reid; and brother, William S. Reid.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 1, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM CST at MOELLER, FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 PM CST. Private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Senior Paws in Hardinsburg, IN, the Senior Dog Rescue of your choice, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.