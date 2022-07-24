May 9, 1944 - July 14, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert Michael Ricken, of Schererville, IN (formally of Calumet City, IL) passed away on July 14, 2022 after a long illness.

Bob was born to parents, Mildred and Robert Ricken, on May 9, 1944 in Chicago, IL. Bob graduated from George Washington High School on the East Side of Chicago. Bob was a member of Operating Engineers Local 150 for over 50 years.

Bob was married to Mary (Durkin) for over 50 years, who survives him. He is also survived by his sisters: Sue (Ricken) Bohanan and Kathy (Ricken) Ell; his daughters: Kathleen (Ricken) Richards and Elizabeth (Ricken) Csonka. Bob was grandfather to Emily (Manis) Mazur, Wesley Manis, Ashley and Kathleen Dvorak, Henry Kneeland. He was great-grandfather to Rhea, Leo, (Venetia Morris) and Penelope Manis (Katie Manis), Quinn and Eloise Mazur, (Luke) and Mary Dvorak. He was uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Mildred and Robert; and his brother, David.

Bob was an amazing father and grandfather. He was always there to lend a hand whether it was to fix something, paint something, or drive you someplace. The best thing about having Bob as a dad or grandpa was that he gave you his time. Whether he was taking his grandchildren to the museums, attending their sporting events, shooting BB guns in the basement, helping with Boy Scout activities, or just watching television with them, they knew he was there for them.

Bob loved spending time with Mary, his wife of over 50 years. They traveled together, went to classical music concerts, and started the day at the kitchen table reading the paper and listening to the radio. He enjoyed learning and encouraged others to learn about anything and everything. Bob continued his generosity and encouragement of learning by donating his body to Indiana University's medical school where his gift of time and encouragement of learning is continued even in his death.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date