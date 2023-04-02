Sept. 22, 1927 - March 27, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert Milton "Bob" Fasiang, of Merrillville, IN (formerly of Whiting, IN, Calumet City, IL, and Crete, IL), passed away on March 27, 2023, in Merrillville, IN, 95 years young. Bob was born at home in Chicago on Sept. 22, 1927, to Slovak immigrant parents, Frank Gaspar Fasiang and Mary Barbara (Masura) Fasiang. He moved to Whiting, IN, at age 3 and was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Grade School, George Rogers Clark High School and Walton School of Commerce in Chicago. He married Dorothy Ann Martinovich from the East Side of Chicago on Sept. 3, 1955, and moved to Calumet City, where they raised their five children.

Bob was a Korean War veteran. He served as past Commander of American Legion Post 305 in Chicago and was a life member of Post 330 in Calumet City.

Bob's greatest passion was his involvement in Scouting for over 85 years. He earned Eagle Scout rank and held several Scout leader roles during his adult years. He was honored with a number of Scouting awards, including the Silver Beaver and St. George awards.

Bob's spirit of adventure led him to pursue many activities. He managed Little League and Babe Ruth teams, sang in church choirs; was an avid bowler, a Senior Olympian, and co-author of the book "Slovaks of Chicagoland." He proudly attended Cubs games at Wrigley Field for over 80 years. He also enjoyed photography, genealogy, and playing pinochle. He organized grade school and high school reunions as well as Pearl Field Gang and Scout Alumni reunions.

Bob is survived by his sister, Sister M. Brigid SSCM (Martha); five children: Susan (Alan) Borsari, Meg (Scott) Murphey, Amy (Dave) Nissen, Katy (Michael) Denight, and Rob Fasiang; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy (2020), younger brothers Joseph (Janet) and Thomas (Rosalie) Fasiang, and brothers-in-law Frank (Marjorie) and Robert (Kathleen) Martinovich.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation on Monday, April 3, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m., with Order of the Arrow ceremony at 7 p.m. Funeral: Tuesday, April 4, 10:15 a.m. from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks north of 162nd Street (Rt. 6) Dolton / South Holland, to Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St, Calumet City, IL. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius or Christopher May Campership Fund (c/o Pathway to Adventure Council BSA). 708-841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com