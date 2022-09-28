Robert N. Christensen

April 25, 1944 - Aug. 30, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert N. Christensen, 78, a longtime Valparaiso resident passed away on August 30, 2022 at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, IN.

Robert (Bob) was born April 25, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harold (Chris) and Alice Christensen. He was preceded in death by His father (Harold), his mother (Alice), and nephew (R. Daniel Hobson).

Robert is survived by his brothers: Harold "Hap" (Judy) Christensen and Dennis (Dixie) Christensen. Nephews: David (Julie) Christensen of AZ, Daniel Christensen of CA, and Ron Hobson of Valparaiso.

Bob was a 1963 graduate of Portage High School and had perfect attendance. After graduation Bob joined the Navy (Sea Bees) and served four years including two tours in Vietnam between 1965 and 1969 earning a Bronze Star and several Unit Citations.

After his service to his country Bob worked for Bethlehem (Mittal/ISG) Steel for 38 years until he retired in 2012. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 502. Bob enjoyed traveling, baseball, stamp and coin collecting.

A graveside service will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN on October 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Military honors will start at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Charles Strictelmeier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, IN.

https:/www.in.govvh/