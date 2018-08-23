CHANDLER, AZ - Robert Noah Moise, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the age of 91.
Robert was born December 27, 1926 in Gary, IN to Molly and Samuel Moise, and resided in Chandler, AZ for the past eight years. He graduated from Emerson High School in 1943, served in the United States Navy in 1945 and 1946, and was very proud to have been a World War II Veteran. Robert received an accounting degree from Indiana University in 1948, had a career as a Certified Public Accountant for 60 years, and also taught business classes at Purdue University, Indiana University, and Valparaiso University. He married Ida Moise on August 20, 1969, and they raised two daughters together, Kimberly and Pam. Robert had a passion for fishing, golf, baseball and photography, and a love for Music and the Chicago Cubs. Robert and his wife moved to Chandler in 2010 and changed his practice from accountant to full time husband and grandfather/ babysitter.
Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Ida and his children Pam (George) and Kimberly. Robert will also be remembered by his grandchildren Matthew, Eleanna, Benjamin, Tyler and Samuel, and by his sister Enid
A Funeral Service in memory of Robert will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 12:00 noon, at the Valley of the Sun Funeral Home in Chandler, AZ.