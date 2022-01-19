June 3, 1954 - Jan. 14, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert O. Blondet Sr., age 67, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Robert is survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Milagro "Millie" Blondet; children: Robert, Jr. (Natalia) Blondet, Adella Blondet, Alicia (Alec) Rosario, Evita (Michael) Malkimos, Lorna (Calvin) Suttles, Jr.; 13 grandchildren: Daniel (Stephanie), Jisette, Katerina, Alyssa, Emilio Blondet, Evangelina, Eliana, Mireya, Esteban Malkimos, Elias Rosario, Selah, Everly, Calvin Suttles; brothers: Eddie Blondet, Nelson (Alberta) Blondet and Jimmy Blondet; and sisters: Zoraida (Isadore)Hill, Lillian (Robert) Nixon, Yolanda (Carlos) Martinez, and Myrna (Alfonso)Ramirez.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Agapito and Carmen Blondet.

Robert retired from Inland Steel after 30 years of service. He was a member of Grace City Church and in his younger years he was a member of L.U.L.A.C. Robert also coached Junedale Little League, was on the prayer lines, men's group leader, prison ministries and a deacon. Robert was a loving husband, father and beloved grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a caring and kind man and would help anyone in need. Robert had a true Servant's Heart.