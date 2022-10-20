Robert O. Jones of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, October 17, his 89th birthday. He is survived by his daughters: Lisa Jones, Brenda Streight, Laura Jones, and Lana (Richard) Gawronski. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Ariana, Nick, Richie, Bryce, Crystal, Travis, and Aleah; and great grandchildren: Xavier and Bryce. Robert was preceded in death by his former wife: Sharon Jones.

Friends are invited to visit with Robert's family on Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bill Lyons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 (vnanwi.org).

Robert worked for the Illinois Central and Gulf Railroad for 47 years. He honorably served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the 1st Christian Church of Lansing. He loved trains and driving. Most of all Robert loved his family and his pets, and looked forward to the annual family fish fry. www.schroederlauer.com