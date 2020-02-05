CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert O. Watson Sr., age 77, late of Cedar Lake, IN formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Glenna Watson for 42 years. Loving father of Kathleen Watson, Robert (Kay) Watson Jr., and Thomas (Vicky) Watson. Cherished grandfather of Brandy, Randi, Freddy, Christopher (Kelsey), Sami (Karl), Cody, and Graham. Devoted great-grandfather of Kennedy, Luna, Logan, Daisy, and Boston. He is survived by his brother Kenneth (Tsui) Watson. Fond uncle of Debbie, Kathy, and Michael. Robert worked as a recording secretary for USWA Local 1066. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for flying.