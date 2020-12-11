Robert P. Blake

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Robert P. Blake, 83 of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann, of 63 years and children, Janice (Walter Helmus) and Joseph (Mary). Beloved grandfather of Brian Kroncke (Sara), Amanda Schuyler (Nathan), Jennifer Cook (Kevin), Cayleigh Blake and Jonathan Blake (Jamie). Loving great-grandfather of Cali and Cooper Kroncke, and Braden, Blake, and Beckett Cook. Brother to Richard Blake (Judy) and Joanne Kurek (Wayne).

He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus serving as Past Grand Knight of Lansing Council #3540, Past Faithful Navigator of Samuel Cardinal Stritch Assembly #205 and Past President of the South Side Grand Knights and Past Grand Knights Club.

He was employed by Chicago Freight Car Leasing Company for 42 years. He was an avid golfer, bowler and fisherman.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with the Knights of Columbus doing a service at 4:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity. www.kishfuneralhome.net