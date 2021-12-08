 Skip to main content
Robert P. Blake

Mar. 17, 1937 — Dec. 8, 2020

In Loving Memory

Of My Husband, Robert

On His First Anniversary

In Heaven.

We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and will tomorrow too. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. It's just the heartache of losing you will never go away. You will be in our hearts forever. With Love, Ann, Children, Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren.

