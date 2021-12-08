Robert P. Blake
Mar. 17, 1937 — Dec. 8, 2020
In Loving Memory
Of My Husband, Robert
On His First Anniversary
In Heaven.
We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and will tomorrow too. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. It's just the heartache of losing you will never go away. You will be in our hearts forever. With Love, Ann, Children, Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren.
