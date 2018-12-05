GRIFFITH, IN - Robert P. Jensen of Griffith, suddenly passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at the age of 69.
Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pamela (Mayernik) Jensen; children Paul Jensen, Karen (Randy) Schwartz, and Robert (Sarah) Jensen; granddaughter Haley; mother Mary Jensen; siblings Diane (Bernie) Kagel, Jeanne (Alan) Camp, and Frank (Vivian) Jensen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Finn Jensen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family only on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alliance for the Great Lakes. Please visit greatlakes.org for further details. Leave online condolences at www.kuiperfh.com.