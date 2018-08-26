Red left his loving family to enter eternal life on August 22, 2018. He was born on March 5, 1935 in Blue Island, IL to Robert and Lorene (Englishmen) Johnston. Red graduated from Fenger High School in 1953, enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War, and hitch hiked his way across the United States.
After his naval career he became a merchant marine, working on the Inland Steel ore boats across the Great Lakes. In 1967 he married Barbara Potosky. With the birth of their first child, Red knew he had to give up his life at sea to take care of his family.
He went to work at Heckett Engineering and ultimately retired from there. He was a proud member of Local 150 for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon Bartow and former wife Barbara Doan.
Red is survived by his children: Lorene (Travis) Campbell and Robert P. Johnston Jr; his beloved grandchildren Charles (Stephany) Anguiano, Brittany Johnston, Eric Gaza, Brody Johnston, Robert Campbell, Revis and Travis Campbell Jr, Evian, Darien and Marissa Evans; great grandchildren Isaiah and Noah Anguiano, Holley and Ryder Johnston; his sister Marcia Mullennix and a host of nieces, nephews, outlaws and in-laws. He is also survived by his best friend of 74 years Ron Henning. Last but certainly not least Red's loving daughter-in-law's Bonnie Rangel and Jen Bartell.
Per Red's request there will be no services. He was a very loving father and grandfather and will be truly and deeply missed by all who loved him.