Feb. 3, 1937 - Sept. 2, 2022

CROWN POINT - Robert P. Roach, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Robert is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Roach (nee Bazarko); children: Danny Roach, Steve (Christine) Roach, Douglas (Bonnie) Roach, Eric (Lydia) Roach, Susan (Ron) Jaracz and Tom (Melissa) Ogrentz; 12 loving grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Garland and Grace Roach; and his brother, Lawrence Roach.

Robert was born and raised in Harvey, IL. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and then earned his Engineering Degree from the University of Illinois. After college, Robert worked as a draftsman for Allis-Chalmers. He then worked for, and retired from AT&T as a repairman, with 35 years of service. Robert enjoyed sailboat racing, playing tennis, pool and golf. He was an avid woodworker, enjoyed searching genealogy, teaching his grandkids magic tricks, playing guitar and self-educating on becoming a Jack-of-all-trades. Robert was a member of the Merrillville Woodworkers Association, the webmaster for the Northwest Indiana Concert Association and was also a member of Ridge United Methodist Golf League.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jared Kendall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Visit Robert's online guestbook at