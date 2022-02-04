KNOX, IN - Robert P. Tippy, age 92, of Knox (Bass Lake), passed away on January 30, 2022 surrounded by family at his home. Bob was born on January 25, 1930 in Gary, Indiana to Paul Tippy and Hilda Fuhlberg Tippy, both deceased. He was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was the owner and operator of Tippy's Big Top Tire in Schererville, Indiana for many years. He was an active member of the Elk's Club in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, loved to golf, loved sports, especially football and auto racing, especially the Indy 500. He truly enjoyed spending time at Bass Lake with his family and friends. On November 25, 1954 he married Norma Jean Teibel, she survives. Also surviving are his children: Paulette Gibbs (Gordon Quisenberry) of Greencastle, IN and Thomas J. Tippy (Cynthia) of Plymouth, IN; four grandsons: Daniel Baidinger (Julie), Patrick Baidinger (Courtney), Mitchell Baidinger (Margot) and Thomas Tippy (Stephanie); and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Tippy and a grandson, Jeffrey Tippy (Jessica).