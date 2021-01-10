June 16, 1957 - Dec. 7, 2021
NORWICH, CT - Robert Paul Bachich, age 63 of Norwich, died Monday, December 7, 2020, unexpectedly at his home. Robert "Bob" was born June 16, 1957, in Gary, IN to parents Daniel P. and Amelia J. Bachich.
Bob is survived his son Matthew (Kim) Bachich; grandchildren: Karson, Kamden and Kyler of Greenwich, NY; his daughter Kristyn (Alfred) Blakley; grandchildren: Julia and Marcus of Slingerlands, NY; his devoted mother, Amelia J. Bachich; his siblings: (Suzanne) Kim Genovese of Valparaiso, IN, Staci Erway of Downers Grove, IL, Michele Meyne of Franklin, TN and Todd (Faith) Bachich of LaPorte, IN. Preceded in death by his beloved father, Daniel P. Bachich.
Bob attended Lew Wallace High School and graduated from Boone Grove High School. He attended Indiana University and completed an Electrical Apprenticeship in Indiana. He developed his electrical business in New York and worked throughout the East Coast. Prior to his death he was employed by AZ Corp. as a senior project manager. Bob loved to work and learn, having many mentors along the way.
His life was balanced with family and the pleasures of travel, especially around water. He enjoyed boating on Saratoga Lake and the Long Island Sound with family and friends. He was an avid boater and professional diver, exploring exciting locations, but the Galapagos Islands was his favorite. He was a member of DAN (Diver Alert Network), Miamogue Yacht Club and was a gifted snow skier who thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of the North East.
Bob was very accomplished in his career but his greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. He loved to watch his grandchildren play in sports, water parks, or wherever good times were. He always encouraged family and friends.
Following Bob's wishes, he will be cremated with a private family service by the ocean.
To remember Bob, do something unexpected and kind for someone else. That is how he lived his life.