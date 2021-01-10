June 16, 1957 - Dec. 7, 2021

NORWICH, CT - Robert Paul Bachich, age 63 of Norwich, died Monday, December 7, 2020, unexpectedly at his home. Robert "Bob" was born June 16, 1957, in Gary, IN to parents Daniel P. and Amelia J. Bachich.

Bob is survived his son Matthew (Kim) Bachich; grandchildren: Karson, Kamden and Kyler of Greenwich, NY; his daughter Kristyn (Alfred) Blakley; grandchildren: Julia and Marcus of Slingerlands, NY; his devoted mother, Amelia J. Bachich; his siblings: (Suzanne) Kim Genovese of Valparaiso, IN, Staci Erway of Downers Grove, IL, Michele Meyne of Franklin, TN and Todd (Faith) Bachich of LaPorte, IN. Preceded in death by his beloved father, Daniel P. Bachich.

Bob attended Lew Wallace High School and graduated from Boone Grove High School. He attended Indiana University and completed an Electrical Apprenticeship in Indiana. He developed his electrical business in New York and worked throughout the East Coast. Prior to his death he was employed by AZ Corp. as a senior project manager. Bob loved to work and learn, having many mentors along the way.