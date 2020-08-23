× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON, IN - Robert Paul Pleva, 61, of Chesterton, formerly of Lake Station, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born February 8, 1959, in Hancock, MI, the son of John and Donna (Brow) Pleva.

Robert was a 1977 graduate of Andrean High School. In 1987 he received a degree in Landscape Architecture from Ball State University. He was employed by the Lake County Parks Department as well as the Chicago Parks Department. Robert was a talented artist and photographer. Additionally, he enjoyed many genres of music and was proud of his vinyl collection of 2000 albums.

Robert is survived by his sister, Ann (Bruce) Deckard of Chesterton, IN and brother, Steven (Linda) Pleva of Trumbull, CT. He will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews as well as good friend, David Turoci. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Pleva.

Robert was a friend to all and eager to tell a corny joke to anyone who would listen. Even as his physical condition declined, he fought to retain his independence and humor.

A special thank you to the healthcare heroes at Addison Pointe for their care and compassion shown to Robert. The family is also grateful for the comfort provided by VNA of Northwest Indiana.